MBPD recommends Ocean Blvd. barricades for pedestrian safety

Myrtle Beach's chief of police is suggesting new barriers for Ocean Boulevard. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach/Southern Sun)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The barricade discussion is back, but there is a new approach on the table.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock requested that city council consider permanent barriers on Ocean Boulevard, but those won’t be the same barricades drivers saw last summer.

Prock said the barricades she is considering would be more of a decorative railing. The chief recommends they go from 12th to Seventh avenues north.

Prock also recommends reducing the boulevard from four lanes to three, from 14th to 9th avenues, and increasing the sidewalk by five inches.

If council decides to go through with the project, Prock said it would cost about $1.1 million.

The chief also wants to look into making part of Ocean Boulevard pedestrian only.

“We want to recommend a pilot project to be considered from 12th Avenue North at Ocean Boulevard to Withers Alley to relieve the pedestrian traffic in this area,” Prock said. “That would include fully shutting off 12th Avenue North.”

City Manager John Pedersen said the council will make a decision in the coming weeks.

“They’re mutually exclusive options. Council could decide to do both, could decide to do one or neither. They’ll revisit the whole question on the 27th of March and they’ll have the bids in hand so they can report back to council on what the cost will be,” Pedersen said.

If the city does go forward with this project, those new barriers could be up before Memorial Day.

