'It's a fertile ground for it:' Law enforcement discusses plans to combat gangs in Horry County

Making schools safer remains a top priority for state and school officials. Recently, state representatives proposed a resolution to create a school metal detector study committee.More >>
The fight against gangs in Horry County continues. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill is calling the area a "great customer base" for national gang recruiting efforts.More >>
Carolina Forest is a popular area for families to settle down, but those who live there want to see more when it comes to opportunities for activities.More >>
Local agencies made their case Tuesday for why they should receive accommodations tax money from the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock requested that city council consider permanent barriers on Ocean Boulevard, but those won’t be the same barricades drivers saw last summer.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
