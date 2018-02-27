County considers expanding Carolina Forest recreation facility

The county is considering expanding recreational opportunities in Carolina Forest. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Forest is a popular area for families to settle down, but those who live there want to see more when it comes to opportunities for activities.

Currently, Horry County is considering acquiring 15 acres for recreational use.

Following a possible land transfer from developer D.R. Horton to the county, an area of land in Carolina Forest would allow the county to expand the area's current recreational facility.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said this would clear the way to add several soccer fields and improve access to the recreational facility as well.

“With the population out there growing and continuing to grow, we are going to have more demand for recreational facilities,” Vaught said. “If you drive by there, especially on the weekends, the parking lot is jam full.”

Jennifer Swaboda, a Carolina Forest resident and mother, has lived in the community since 2006 and is all for the expansion.

“We need more recreation and less houses,” Swaboda said.

Several homeowners said they are all for expanding, but would like to see other things put in throughout the area, such as a community park or even a community pool.

The ordinance still needs to pass three readings by county council before it’s formally adopted. The first reading is March 6.

