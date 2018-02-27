39 agencies request accommodations tax money

Groups came before the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday to request accommodations tax money. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local agencies made their case Tuesday for why they should receive accommodations tax money from the city of Myrtle Beach.

A total of 39 agencies went before the Myrtle Beach City Council to request funds. The city has an estimated $5.8 million to give away.

The state ATAX began in the 1990s to help out areas that see a lot of tourism, so the full-time residents aren't burdened with keeping up with public safety costs.

Many of the organizations who presented on Tuesday say in order to provide for the community or expand, they need money.

The highest amount requested was $219,000 by Coast RTA. Officials say this money would go toward providing a free entertainment express shuttle from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Approximately $150,000 was requested by three other agencies - the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, Ocean Front Merchants and the organizers of Carolina County Music Festival.

Members of the DRC said the money would go toward providing free events.

CCMF organizers said they would look to advertise outside the market. The festival’s president also talked about adding extra security for this year’s event.

