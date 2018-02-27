Over 700 entries judged at annual Horry County Technology Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over 700 entries from students in a dozen different categories were featured at the Ninth Annual Horry County Technology Fair.

Held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the fair’s entries were judged by over 60 volunteer judges, one of whom was WMBF’s own Meredith Helline.

“The kids just love it. They’re in here to have fun and, you know, basically they look at it as a game and, you know, just solving Rubik's cubes,” said Tom Hoffman, the math and statistics department chair at Coastal Carolina University. “It's something they've been doing for a couple of months getting ready to study and so they're getting a chance to compete and it's a lot of fun.”

Some of the categories in this year's event were animation, game design, mobile app production and robotics.

