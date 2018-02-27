Summer concert featuring Sam Hunt coming to former Pavilion site

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council is moving forward with plans to bring a summer concert to the former Pavilion site.

At Tuesday’s meeting, representatives from Mosaic North America, LLC appeared to request a special event permit for the Bud Light Getaway Concert, scheduled for July 14.

Representatives said country star Sam Hunt and rockers Dashboard Confessional have been booked so far.

The council approved the special events permit, but the city will not absorb any costs, according to spokesperson Mark Kruea.

