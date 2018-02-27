Domestic violence suspect arrested after manhunt in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted for domestic violence was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after leading Conway and Horry County authorities on a manhunt.

According to information from Conway Police Lt. Selena Small, Horry County police were called in to assist in locating a wanted person at an address off S.C. 65.

When Horry County police arrived, the suspect reportedly fled into the woods. A perimeter was set up by county and Conway police, and the person was eventually arrested near Pottz Trail in Conway, according to Small.

The suspect’s name will be announced after being formally charged.

