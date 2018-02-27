Man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in fatal June 2014 shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in the fatal 2014 shooting of a victim at a Carolina Forest apartment complex.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Akeem Akbar Young, 40, entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter under an Alford plea.

Young was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the release stated. He was scheduled to go to trial the week of March 12 on the initial counts of murder and accessory in the June 13, 2014 shooting at Canterbury Apartments that killed Antonio Dexter Smith.

Another defendant, Delshawn Anthony Davis, was also charged in connection with the shooting. On Dec. 12, 2016, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, the release stated.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.