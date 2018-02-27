CCU offers students a range of mental health services

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida has many begging the question: how can we prevent tragedies like this?

Some talks have turned to mental health on student campuses and the services that are available to students. At Coastal Carolina University, it's something they say they take very seriously.

Mental health services offered on the CCU campus include individual, couples and group counseling, psychiatric services and crisis intervention. They’re are all free of charge and any student experiencing a psychological emergency can show up and be seen immediately. Counselors are also available after hours by phone.

The Director of Counseling Services at CCU, Jennie Cassidy, says their number one priority is treatment of mental health concerns.

“When students are really struggling it’s important for them to have an outlet where they can get support so that they can become stable because when one student is unstable it has an impact on other students,” said Cassidy.

She also wants students to know the services they provide aren’t just for students dealing with a major crisis.

“You don’t have to be really troubled to come and see us. In fact, we much prefer that somebody comes to see us when it’s a little problem rather than waiting until it becomes a big problem,” said Cassidy.

There are also several links to resources students can take advantage of on CCU’s Counseling Services website.

