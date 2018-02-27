Three injured following police chase in Horry, Marion counties

Three people were injured following a police chase Tuesday morning that originated in Conway and ended in Marion County (Source: WMBF News)

Three people were injured following a police chase Tuesday morning that originated in Conway and ended in Marion County (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were injured following a police chase Tuesday morning that originated in Conway and ended in Marion County, according Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Police attempted a traffic stop on El Bethel Road after a vehicle was observed traveling about 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. The driver evaded police until the chase ended in Marion County. The driver and two passengers were transferred to Conway Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights and speeding.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.