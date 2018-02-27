WMBF News hosting School Safety Town Hall on March 8

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools.

WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy. The event will be broadcast here on WMBF from 7 to 8 p.m., and if the conversation goes beyond that time, the rest will be streamed online.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the town hall, and we would like to go ahead and submit questions you would like asked of our panelists, who will include officials from local police, sheriff’s department, school system, solicitor’s office, and mental health practices.

Email those questions to townhall@wmbfnews.com, message us on the WMBF News Facebook page, or tweet them to @WMBFNews with the hashtag #WMBFTownHall.

