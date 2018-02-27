WMBF News hosting School Safety Town Hall on March 8

The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.More >>
The developer headed back to the drawing board after plans for the Osceola Street Planned Unit Development were last denied at city council and submitted new plans this time around, according to Planning Director Carol Coleman.More >>
Two men are facing drug charges following a brief police chase between McColl and Clio, according to an online post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is holding active shooter training for its deputies.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A house in Texas went on the market about a month ago but suddenly, it’s gaining traction. Not because of changes made inside the house, but what the agent decided to put on the for-sale sign.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that Alexis Hernandez, an inmate that had escaped from the jail was located and pronounced dead on February 23 in Orlando, Florida.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
