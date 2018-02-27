School officials, law enforcement, others talk school safety at WMBF News Town Hall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools.

WMBF hosted a special town hall about school safety Thursday night at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.

The following people have took part in the town hall:

Dr. Rick Maxey - Horry County Schools superintendent

David Beaty - Horry County Schools coordinator for school safety and security

Dr. Randall Dozier - Georgetown County Schools superintendent

Chief Joseph Hill - Horry County Police Department

Chief Amy Prock - Myrtle Beach Police Department

Capt. Eric DiLorenzo - Myrtle Beach Police Department and former school resource officer

Sheriff Phillip Thompson - Horry County Sheriff's Office

Jimmy Richardson - 15th District Solicitor

Mike Magill - school-based services supervisor with the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health

