Two facing drug charges following police chase in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men are facing drug charges following a brief police chase between McColl and Clio, according to an online post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Shermon Jermaine Whittington, 40, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. Whittington, who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting federal extradition.

Dwight Matthew Williams II, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under the influence. He is also being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

