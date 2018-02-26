Horry County Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter training

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is holding active shooter training for its deputies.

Despite the fact this comes shortly after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., the training is not in response to it. The sheriff’s office had it planned months in advance.

Each class-1 deputy goes through eight hours of training. It’s split up over five days.

HCSO Sgt. Timmy Tyner said it’s important to have every deputy know what to do in active shooter situations since they’re becoming common.

Sgt. Scott Puckett leads the training, something he takes seriously.

“We don’t just guard, but we also solve problems,” Puckett said. “We are here to help those that can’t help themselves.”

Puckett says the deputies go through the basics of active shooter training in the academy, but this class is more hands-on. He added it’s important to get reminders.

“We have to refresh the fundamentals,” he said. “You have to sharpen the saw. You have to go back to basics frequently.”

Puckett said the one thing he wants the public to know the most is how the class will benefit not just the deputies, but the people of Horry County as well.

"We are building fundamentals to serve the public,” he said. “We are here to help the people of Horry County. We want to serve the people of Horry County. We want them to feel confident in our abilities, and we want our deputies to feel confident. So that’s a win-win.”

