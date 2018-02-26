Student Spotlight: Student excels in medical field, looks to future success

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - At Conway's Academy for Technology and Academics, a senior is working hard to finish her fourth year on a strong note.

She has big plans for future success in the medical field.

"Science and math are my two favorite subjects. I've always been a numbers girl. It just clicks in my head," ATA student Kristen Graham said.

Graham is majoring in health sciences at ATA and was nominated by a counselor for being a noticed 'high flyer' at the high school.

She is at the top of her class and said her health sciences courses at ATA are helping her get ready for her hopeful future as a physician assistant, or something else with neuroscience.

However it’s not just academically that ATA has helped Graham prepare.

"Mostly just learning about the community and being a part of the community, because I think that's a big part that's missing from health science major and doctors and nurses, is sometimes the heart,” she said. “And my teacher Mr. Jenkins has always instilled in us to be caring and kind and compassionate."

Graham remembers the people she helps and one left a mark on her.

"One of the residents that I had, we had her for about three weeks and just being able to talk to her and feeling although she was my own grandmother, (it) has brought me a lot closer to my community. So it felt really good to be a part of something," she said.

In addition to her classwork, Graham is also in the National Honor Society, Beta, Key and Robotics clubs.

It's clear her peers expect big things from her after college at her first choice - College of Charleston. Graham said Coastal Carolina and Clemson universities are also on her radar.

"My prerogative is to do my best because I want to change the world as best I can," she said.

