Dagwood’s manager named SC’s Hospitality Employee of the Year

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The assistant general manager of Dagwood’s Deli and Sports Bar was named South Carolina’s Hospitality Employee of the Year.

According to a press release, Maribeth Lamuraglia received the honor last week at the annual Governor’s Conference for Travel and Tourism, which was held in Hilton Head.

Gov. Henry McMaster presented the award at the industry luncheon on the last day of the conference.

“Receiving this award is such an amazing honor not only on behalf of the team at Dagwoods's Deli and Sports Bar, but also for all of the small businesses whose hard working teams go above and beyond to provide an excellent experience to all of those who visit the Grand Strand!” Lamuraglia said in a statement.

Lamuraglia has worked for Dagwood’s since it opened its doors in 2006, the release stated.

