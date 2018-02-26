Hold off on the spring planting; frost possible soon

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the weather has been spring-like the last week, the forecast is trending colder as we head into March.

The abnormally warm weather pattern that's dominated the southeast is beginning to break down. A series of cold fronts are set to move through this week, each ushering in a drop in temperatures. The first moves through Tuesday morning, dropping our afternoon highs into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon.

We'll warm-up through mid-week ahead of the next cold front with on-and-off showers Wednesday and Thursday. As the next cold front exits ahead of the weekend, a more significant drop in temperatures settles in.

Looking ahead to the weekend, this is where the threat of frost arrives. Temperatures both Sunday and Monday morning are set to fall into the middle 30s. This will put much of the area under the threat of frost, cold enough to potentially damage any temperature-sensitive plants.

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE

Myrtle Beach - March 15

Florence - March 24

Lumberton - April 1

