New Pearl Harbor exhibit opens at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

A replica of President Franklin D. Roosevelt is part of the new Pearl Harbor exhibit at Ripley's Aquarium. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach website)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new interactive and educational exhibit that focuses on the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor has opened at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release, the Pearl Harbor exhibit features models of ships and planes, an interactive map of the attack, a life-sized figure of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a crawl-through replica of the USS Arizona’s BB-39 forward magazine and aquatic animals native to Hawaii.

“Ripley’s is so excited to open this new, exciting and interactive exhibit to entertain and educate the public while bringing awareness to our amazing military and the sacrifices made by everyone that chooses to serve,” said Pablo Chavez, general manager for the Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Attractions, in a statement.

The exhibit had its official opening on Friday, Feb. 23.

