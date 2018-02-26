WATCH LIVE: NAACP to announce ‘action’ regarding city of Myrtle Beach, Black Bike Week

WATCH LIVE: NAACP to announce ‘action’ regarding city of Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the NAACP will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce “action” regarding the city of Myrtle Beach and Black Bike Week.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live at 10:30 a.m Tuesday.

According to a press release, the news conference will happen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sandy Grove Baptist Church, located at 1008 Carver St., in Myrtle Beach.

The release does not specify what type of action will be announced.

In the past, the NAACP has held Operation Bike Week Justice, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday event, also called Bikefest.

The goal of the endeavor has been to monitor for any reports of discrimination and ensure all tourists in the Grand Strand are treated fairly during the event.

As for the 23-mile traffic loop that has gone into effect the past few years during Bikefest, NAACP officials have called it “23 miles of shame, 23 miles of humiliation and 23 miles of discrimination.”

    NAACP files race discrimination suit against Myrtle Beach, MBPD over Bikefest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:19 AM EST
    NAACP representatives announce the filing of a lawsuit against Myrtle Beach and the MBPD. (Source: WMBF News)
    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."

    WMBF News hosting School Safety Town Hall on March 8

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:49 AM EST
    Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.

    Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14, WMBF has heard from dozens of parents, students, educators and community members concerned about safety in our schools. WMBF is bringing the community together for a special town hall about school safety on Thursday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, located at 557 George Bishop Pkwy.

  Lakeview Villas PUD, Osceola Street PUD on the agenda for Tuesday's MB City Council meeting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:01 AM EST
    Coleman said this time, the plans include one building for storage units, rather than two, and an increased number of apartments than the original plans had (Source: Marissa Tansino).
    The developer headed back to the drawing board after plans for the Osceola Street Planned Unit Development were last denied at city council and submitted new plans this time around, according to Planning Director Carol Coleman.

    The developer headed back to the drawing board after plans for the Osceola Street Planned Unit Development were last denied at city council and submitted new plans this time around, according to Planning Director Carol Coleman.

