NAACP to announce ‘action’ regarding city of Myrtle Beach, Black Bike Week

Members of the NAACP will announce action regarding the city of Myrtle Beach and Black Bike Week. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the NAACP will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to announce “action” regarding the city of Myrtle Beach and Black Bike Week.

According to a press release, the news conference will happen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sandy Grove Baptist Church, located at 1008 Carver St., in Myrtle Beach.

The release does not specify what type of action will be announced.

In the past, the NAACP has held Operation Bike Week Justice, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday event, also called Bikefest.

The goal of the endeavor has been to monitor for any reports of discrimination and ensure all tourists in the Grand Strand are treated fairly during the event.

As for the 23-mile traffic loop that has gone into effect the past few years during Bikefest, NAACP officials have called it “23 miles of shame, 23 miles of humiliation and 23 miles of discrimination.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.