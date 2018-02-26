Florence One school board seeks public's participation in superintendent search survey

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One is asking for the public’s help as the district continues its search for a new superintendent.

According to a district press release, an online survey is available for the public to fill out until March 6.

The seven-question survey allows participants to select traits and skills they believe are necessary for the next superintendent to be successful in Florence School District One, the release stated.

Additionally, the survey assesses what level of importance should be assigned to 15 areas of possible experience. Feedback on both the district’s strengths and challenges can also be shared.

“Hiring a quality superintendent is one of the most important jobs a school board can do. We appreciate all those who have participated in our meetings and forums and want to offer a continued opportunity for anyone to complete this survey," said Barry Townsend, chairman of the Florence One School Board.

The survey can be completed online by clicking here.

