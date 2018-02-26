Florence One school board seeks public's participation in superintendent search survey

The assistant general manager of Dagwood’s Deli and Sports Bar was named South Carolina’s Hospitality Employee of the Year.More >>
A new bill introduced in the South Carolina House could give school officials the ability to carry in schools.More >>
The man who reportedly purchased a gun and planned to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylnn Roof” pled guilty to one charge of felon in possession of a firearm in federal court Monday, according to court documents.More >>
A 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Feb. 18 has been located.More >>
The principal of West Florence High School has resigned her position, and a replacement has been announced.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
