Man accused of planning attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof' pleads guilty to weapons charge

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man who reportedly purchased a gun and planned to commit an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” pled guilty to one charge of felon in possession of a firearm in federal court Monday, according to court documents.

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell was arrested last February on a weapons charge after allegedly posting to Facebook an anti-semetic screed referencing Dylann Roof, which included the statement: "they should be Feasting on the enemy that stole their Heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off of this Earth you can post pictures of f****** Viking and swords all the s*** you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the f*** up…”

McDowell reportedly met with an undercover FBI agent on Feb. 15, 2017 and purchased a .40-caliber Glock and hollow-point ammunition.

Horry County police indicated to the FBI that McDowell had established White Supremacy Extremist connections while serving in prison in South Carolina for various criminal offenses, including tattoos indicating an affiliation with these groups.

McDowell faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, maximum period of supervised release of three years and a special assessment of $100.

