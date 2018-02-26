Marshall Tucker Band to perform at FMU Performing Arts Center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The iconic southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing at Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center on May 4 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The band behind hits such as “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song” was formed in Spartanburg in the early 1970’s.

Tickets for the show are currently on sale, with prices starting at $22. Click here for more information.

