Myrtle Beach Pelicans hiring for several positions

A partnership between some local organizations could launch a pilot program that brings job skills training to the city. Horry Georgetown Technical College President Dr. Marilyn Fore said the local groups involved in the program would be the city of Myrtle Beach, HGTC, Coast RTA and Good Will of Lower South Carolina.More >>
A partnership between some local organizations could launch a pilot program that brings job skills training to the city. Horry Georgetown Technical College President Dr. Marilyn Fore said the local groups involved in the program would be the city of Myrtle Beach, HGTC, Coast RTA and Good Will of Lower South Carolina.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are hiring.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are hiring.More >>
The record warmth from the weekend will be replaced by slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances this week. The new week will start off with cloudy skies and increasing rain chances through the day.More >>
The record warmth from the weekend will be replaced by slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances this week. The new week will start off with cloudy skies and increasing rain chances through the day.More >>
South Carolina’s largest gun show was held this weekend in Myrtle Beach. In the wake of the recent deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and other mass shootings across the nation, the Horry County Democratic Party hosted a vigil outside of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
South Carolina’s largest gun show was held this weekend in Myrtle Beach. In the wake of the recent deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and other mass shootings across the nation, the Horry County Democratic Party hosted a vigil outside of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
A South Carolina fishing crew has received illegal fishing citations from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said in a news release that a boarding team issued the violations Thursday.More >>
A South Carolina fishing crew has received illegal fishing citations from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said in a news release that a boarding team issued the violations Thursday.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
The couple’s final wish – to be buried next to each other – was put on hold after it was discovered that the man’s casket was not in its gravesite.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The 23-year-old suspect in her death faces charges of murder and assault with intent to murder.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Ford’s lawyer told WUSA she’s not a dangerous person and she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.More >>
Ford’s lawyer told WUSA she’s not a dangerous person and she wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>
A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>