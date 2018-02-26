Myrtle Beach Pelicans hiring for several positions

A prisoner on Texas death row for the dragging death of a man nearly two decades ago in East Texas has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step close to execution for the hate crime. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week turned down an appeal from 43-year-old John William King, condemned for the June 1998 slaying of James Byrd, Junior. Evidence showed the 49-year-old Byrd was chained by his ankles to the back of a pickup truck an...