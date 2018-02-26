Myrtle Beach Pelicans hiring for several positions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Pelicans hiring for several positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are hiring.

Open positions include box office, camera operators, cashiers, cooks, ushers and more. To apply, download the application here.

Once the application is completed, drop it off at the Pelicans’ front office at 1251 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

