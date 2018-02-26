FIRST ALERT: Shower chances increase today - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Shower chances increase today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The record warmth from the weekend will be replaced by slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances this week. 

The new week will start off with cloudy skies and increasing rain chances through the day. Spotty showers across the Pee Dee this morning will give way to periods of steady light rain by midday and into the afternoon. While temperatures will remain mild, the record breaking warmth is over with. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 60s. 

Showers come to an end tonight and skies clear as cooler and drier weather moves in. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 40s by Tuesday morning. 

Tuesday will be sunny and a little breezy with afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s. 

Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday and Thursday with another round of showers at times from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain at times, temperatures will warm well above normal once again with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. 

Cooler, breezy and drier weather will return by Friday and into the weekend with daytime temperatures dropping back down into the upper 50s. 

