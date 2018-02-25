Fishing crew cited by Coast Guard off South Carolina

A South Carolina fishing crew has received illegal fishing citations from the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said in a news release that a boarding team issued the violations Thursday.More >>
One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
