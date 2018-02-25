Fishing crew cited by Coast Guard off South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina fishing crew has received illegal fishing citations from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that a boarding team issued the violations Thursday. The violations were issued east of Cape Romain, South Carolina, after the Coast Guard saw the crew set pots and retrieve them later in a prohibited area.

The Coast Guard found 800 pounds of illegally caught black sea bass on board.

The 44-foot fishing vessel is based in Little River. The Coast Guard didn't identify the names of the captain or others working on the ship.

