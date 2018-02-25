Myrtle Beach's black history unsung heroes honored - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach's black history unsung heroes honored

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night.

The event was held at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center. This year’s theme was The Harlem Renaissance – honoring Myrtle Beach’s “Black History Unsung Heroes.”

The event included singing and the reading of works like “Still I Rise,” by Maya Angelou, and “Hey Black Child,” by Countee Cullen.

Mary Pryor, Brown Brothers (Ricky and Brent), Maya Prabhu, Everett Golson, and Former City Mayor John Rhodes were honored with the Mary C. Canty Community Service Award.

Before she passed, Mrs. Canty left a list of more than 30 people whom she considered to be local “unsung heroes” and wanted the city to recognize in the coming years.

