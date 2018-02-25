Myrtle Beach's black history unsung heroes honored

One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night.More >>
The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
Yet another church community in Greenville County went to Sunday service only to be welcomed by satanic messages spray painted on to the church walls, some of it involving Billy Graham.More >>
Yet another church community in Greenville County went to Sunday service only to be welcomed by satanic messages spray painted on to the church walls, some of it involving Billy Graham.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>