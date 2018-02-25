One critically injured in Bennettsville shooting, two others arrested

One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.More >>
Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
Nancy Moronez admitted to killing her 18-month-old son.Two other children also died in her home.More >>
Nancy Moronez admitted to killing her 18-month-old son.Two other children also died in her home.More >>