One critically injured in Bennettsville shooting, two others arrested

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene at the Evergreen Court Apartments shortly before midnight and discovered a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their current condition at this time is unknown.

Gregory David Jr. and Moleke Lilly were both arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They are both being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department (843)479-9999 or (843)479-3620.

