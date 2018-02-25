FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by rain to kick off the work week

One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.More >>
The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
The German shepherd almost bled to death after he was shot in the neck and in each hind leg, the family said on GoFundMe.More >>
Heavy rain returns through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.More >>
The Internal Revenue Service said that it is ready to process tax year 2017 returns claiming three popular tax benefits recently renewed retroactively into law.More >>
