FIRST ALERT: Record warmth followed by rain to kick off the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a week of spring like temperatures, rain moves in soon to cool us back down.

TODAY: The clouds continue to filter in. The morning will remain dry but a chance for scattered showers arrives this afternoon in the Pee Dee between 2pm to 5pm. Most of the showers stay west of Horry County, but there is a small chance of a shower this afternoon as well. The warm weather continues with temperatures once again climbing into the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and drier skies are likely after 7pm. The rain chances begin going up after 3AM across the Pee Dee.

MONDAY MORNING: A cold front arrives tomorrow morning and cools us off just a bit. The best chance of rain will be Monday morning. The rain favors the Pee Dee and areas along I-95, but the Grand Strand will likely see rain at times in the morning too.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect spotty light showers on and off through the afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid 60s.

MONDAY EVENING: A better chance of rain arrives in the Grand Strand after 5pm in time for the evening drive home. More scattered showers are also likely across the Pee Dee as well, before the rain becomes more spotty through the rest of the night.

You can track the rain chances on the radar with the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

