FIRST ALERT: One more run at record warm temperatures this weekend

FIRST ALERT: One more run at record warm temperatures this weeke - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Weekend Record Warmth (WMBF) Weekend Record Warmth (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We have one more run at record warmth this weekend on Sunday. 

Today we came up short in the Pee Dee by ONE degree, reaching only 81. The current record is 82 set back in 1962. The Grand Strand missed the record mark by 2 degrees only reaching 76. The current record is 78 set back in 1996

The Grand Strand record to beat on Sunday is 77, with a forecast high very close at 76. This record is nearly 70 years old, set back in 1949. The The number to beat in Florence is 79 set last year, which we should easily surpass with a high of 85.   

The trend of record warm temperatures does end by Sunday night as a cold front moves in and brings us back down to just slightly above average in the mid 60s. It also ups the chances for wet weather for the work week. The best chance of rain will be Monday with a few more showers by late week.

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

  • Threat discovered written on bathroom wall at Conway High School, 16-year-old charged

    Threat discovered written on bathroom wall at Conway High School, 16-year-old charged

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-02-24 22:11:36 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement. 

  • Hundreds attend HCS Educator Recruitment Fair

    Hundreds attend HCS Educator Recruitment Fair

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-02-24 21:03:43 GMT
    Over 500 people attended the fair (Source: WMBF News)Over 500 people attended the fair (Source: WMBF News)
    Over 500 people attended the fair (Source: WMBF News)Over 500 people attended the fair (Source: WMBF News)

    Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage. 

  • FCSO, coroner on scene of a body found in Timmonsville

    FCSO, coroner on scene of a body found in Timmonsville

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-24 18:57:04 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...

