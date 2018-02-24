FIRST ALERT: One more run at record warm temperatures this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We have one more run at record warmth this weekend on Sunday.

Today we came up short in the Pee Dee by ONE degree, reaching only 81. The current record is 82 set back in 1962. The Grand Strand missed the record mark by 2 degrees only reaching 76. The current record is 78 set back in 1996

The Grand Strand record to beat on Sunday is 77, with a forecast high very close at 76. This record is nearly 70 years old, set back in 1949. The The number to beat in Florence is 79 set last year, which we should easily surpass with a high of 85.

The trend of record warm temperatures does end by Sunday night as a cold front moves in and brings us back down to just slightly above average in the mid 60s. It also ups the chances for wet weather for the work week. The best chance of rain will be Monday with a few more showers by late week.

