Hundreds attend HCS Educator Recruitment Fair

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Over 500 people attended the fair (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair.

Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.

Just last year the state reported over 4000 teacher vacancies and Horry County schools is in the same boat, looking to hire 250 educators for next school year.

Over 500 applicants pre-registered, each with a love and passion for children education.

Music Education student, Kyle Moultrie made his way to the recruitment fair looking to network and like many find the right a job.

“Networking is a huge thing, that will open a lot of doors,” said Moultrie.

Ten Oaks Special Education Teacher, Candace Hamilton has taught in several Horry County Schools and hopes to spend her entire career with the school district.

"They do the best, going above and beyond with technology and training,” said Hamilton.

Conway High School Principal, Lee James, said these days education goes far beyond the classroom.

“I want teachers who are brand new and teachers who are experienced in the classroom so that we have leaders among the staff,” said James.

Mary Anderson has spent her entire career at Horry County schools serving as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. 

She said events like these are great and give Horry County Schools the opportunity to find the highly qualified educators needed throughout the school district.

“It’s so overwhelming uplifting and encouraging to see people here today that are passionate about an education career and want to make a difference in the lives of those students,” said Anderson.

