FCSO, coroner on scene of a body found in Timmonsville

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning.

The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext.464 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Text-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android phones.  You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

