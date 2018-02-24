FCSO, coroner on scene of a body found in Timmonsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning.

The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext.464 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Text-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android phones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.