FCSO, coroner on scene of a body found in Timmonsville

Hundreds of educators filled Conway High School for the Horry County School District Educator Recruitment Fair. Like many states, South Carolina is facing a teacher shortage.More >>
TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s body was found on U.S. 76 between Chaney Grove Road and Tolson Road in Timmonsville. The coroner is currently on scene and investigating along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Check back with WMBF News for more informa...More >>
Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.More >>
A motorcycle accident on I-95 in Florence County on Friday killed one, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. The accident took place on I-95 southbound at the 154 mile maker around 8:30 Friday morning.More >>
A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.More >>
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
A former assistant principal accused of having an "unprofessional relationship with a student" at Airport High School has officially been charged and surrendered to police Saturday morning.More >>
