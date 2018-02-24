Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident in Florence Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident in Florence County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcycle accident on I-95 in Florence County on Friday killed one, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The accident took place on I-95 southbound at the 154 mile maker around 8:30 Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Thomas A. Merritt, of Roanoke, Virginia.

The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

