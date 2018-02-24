Threat discovered written on bathroom wall at Conway High School - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Threat discovered written on bathroom wall at Conway High School, 16-year-old charged

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School Friday, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The written threat stated potential harm to the school on Monday and a derogatory statement about a teacher. The threat was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.

"The student has been identified and the school has advised the student has been removed from the school. The student will receive appropriate disciplinary actions through the school. The 16 year old student was also charged with Disturbing Schools and Malicious Damage to Property in connection with this incident by Conway Police," Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department said. 

"Conway Police Department and Horry County Schools are committed to working together and will not tolerate threats. We encourage everyone to talk with students and remind them that threats, even if meant as a joke, will result in those responsible being held accountable," she continued. 

