Threat discovered written on bathroom wall at Conway High School

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.

The post stated a student has been identified and they will “receive appropriate disciplinary actions and could face possible criminal charges.”

