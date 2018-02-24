Extra officers added to Conway High School Monday in response to - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Extra officers added to Conway High School Monday in response to written threat, student arrested

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School Friday, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The written threat stated potential harm to the school on Monday and a derogatory statement about a teacher. The threat was investigated by school officials and law enforcement.

On Sunday, Conway High School announced plans for additional police officers to be on site Monday "out of an abundance of caution." The school says they are confident the student responsible for the written threat has been addressed and will not be at school on Monday.

The school says students should report to school as regularly scheduled, and parents "can be assured that increased security measures will be in effect on Monday."

"The student has been identified and the school has advised the student has been removed from the school. The student will receive appropriate disciplinary actions through the school. The 16 year old student was also charged with Disturbing Schools and Malicious Damage to Property in connection with this incident by Conway Police," Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department said. 

"Conway Police Department and Horry County Schools are committed to working together and will not tolerate threats. We encourage everyone to talk with students and remind them that threats, even if meant as a joke, will result in those responsible being held accountable," she continued. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One critically injured in Bennettsville shooting, two others arrested

    One critically injured in Bennettsville shooting, two others arrested

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:44 GMT
    Gregory David Jr. (Source: Bennettsville Police)Gregory David Jr. (Source: Bennettsville Police)

    One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.

    More >>

    One person is in critical condition after being shot in Bennettsville Saturday night, according to a release from Detective Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.

    More >>

  • Extra officers added to Conway High School Monday in response to written threat, student arrested

    Extra officers added to Conway High School Monday in response to written threat, student arrested

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-25 18:38:53 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement. 

    More >>

    A threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Conway High School, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The threat was “a derogatory statement about a teacher,” and was investigated by school officials and law enforcement. 

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach's black history unsung heroes honored

    Myrtle Beach's black history unsung heroes honored

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-25 18:29:45 GMT
    (Source: Christel Bell)(Source: Christel Bell)
    (Source: Christel Bell)(Source: Christel Bell)

    The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night. 

    More >>

    The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center hosted a Black History Event dedicated to the Late Mr. Charlie & Mrs. Sarah Fitzgerald Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly