Drug investigation leads to arrest of Loris man

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A drug investigation lead to the arrest of a Loris man for multiple counts of trafficking drugs, according to a post from the Loris Police Department.

49-year-old Albert Robinson, of Loris, was arrested on Thursday for 6 warrants of trafficking crack and trafficking cocaine & possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Loris Police Department, US Marshals, The Horry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horry County Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

“Great job to all the officers involved and we will continue to fight this battle of drugs to ensure the safety of our community,” the post read.

Robinson is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

