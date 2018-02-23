New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. (Source: WMBF News) The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.

The development would take place on Folly Road just off Socastee Boulevard.

When the development was proposed last year, people who live on Folly Road spoke out against it, saying it would cause too much traffic. The plans have since changed though, and now people who live nearby say it wouldn’t be that bad.

The plan was originally supposed to include a Market Common-style area and a campground, but Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers say those aren’t part of the plan anymore.

“We’re not as concerned as we were before,” Michelle McGee, the owner of Folly Estates, said. “People spoke up, and I feel like the planning and zoning commission listened as well as Horry County Council.”

Wooten added the plan allows for about 1,600 homes, but it’s very likely the number of new homes will be well below that. That has people who live nearby happy.

“I think we have kind of a best-case scenario as far as what will go on the property,” McGee said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee

    New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:31 PM EST2018-02-24 04:31:31 GMT
    The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. (Source: WMBF News)The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. (Source: WMBF News)
    The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. Source: Sage Speaks (WMBF)The area in question is on Folly Road right off Socastee Blvd. Source: Sage Speaks (WMBF)

    A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.

    More >>

    A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.

    More >>

  • Security upgrades coming to Johnsonville schools

    Security upgrades coming to Johnsonville schools

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-02-24 02:16:58 GMT
    Johnsonville Elementary School (Source: WMBF News)Johnsonville Elementary School (Source: WMBF News)
    Johnsonville Elementary School (Source: WMBF News)Johnsonville Elementary School (Source: WMBF News)

    Florence School District 5 officials recently announced they will spend more than $300,000 in security upgrades at its schools.

    More >>

    Florence School District 5 officials recently announced they will spend more than $300,000 in security upgrades at its schools.

    More >>

  • Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs

    Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-24 01:50:47 GMT
    Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)

    The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.

    More >>

    The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly