New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.

The development would take place on Folly Road just off Socastee Boulevard.

When the development was proposed last year, people who live on Folly Road spoke out against it, saying it would cause too much traffic. The plans have since changed though, and now people who live nearby say it wouldn’t be that bad.

The plan was originally supposed to include a Market Common-style area and a campground, but Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers say those aren’t part of the plan anymore.

“We’re not as concerned as we were before,” Michelle McGee, the owner of Folly Estates, said. “People spoke up, and I feel like the planning and zoning commission listened as well as Horry County Council.”

Wooten added the plan allows for about 1,600 homes, but it’s very likely the number of new homes will be well below that. That has people who live nearby happy.

“I think we have kind of a best-case scenario as far as what will go on the property,” McGee said.

