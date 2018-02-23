New development could add about 1,600 new homes to Socastee

A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.More >>
A new development originally scrapped last year is back on the table in Socastee, and it could add almost 1,600 new homes.More >>
Florence School District 5 officials recently announced they will spend more than $300,000 in security upgrades at its schools.More >>
Florence School District 5 officials recently announced they will spend more than $300,000 in security upgrades at its schools.More >>
The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.More >>
The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.More >>
A new bill in South Carolina could make luring or enticing a child to get into a car or a building against the law.More >>
A new bill in South Carolina could make luring or enticing a child to get into a car or a building against the law.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Gun Show is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Horry County Democratic Party is planning to hold a vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida outside the event.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Gun Show is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Horry County Democratic Party is planning to hold a vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida outside the event.More >>
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.More >>
Two people were in custody Friday after their arrest on suspicion of kidnapping a Mississippi County girl.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>