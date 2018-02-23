Man faces seven counts of attempted murder for Florence shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Lawand Tahlik Sellers was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The charges stem from a Feb. 19 shooting that happened at a home in the 400 block of Noble Street in Florence.

According to police, the suspect also faces a charge of third-degree assault and battery in relation to a Feb. 13 incident in which he is accused of shoving a person to the ground and threatening to shoot into the victim’s home.

