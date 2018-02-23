Two arrested, over 200 marijuana plants seized during search in Georgetown County

A new bill in South Carolina could make luring or enticing a child to get into a car or a building against the law.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Gun Show is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Horry County Democratic Party is planning to hold a vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida outside the event.More >>
Florence police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting earlier this week.More >>
At least two of four Whiteville men charged in a violent bank heist and cross-county car chase independently confessed to a federal agent their involvement in the crime and named the other suspects as their accomplices, previously sealed federal documents reveal.More >>
Reducing the injuries and deaths resulting from domestic violence in Horry and Georgetown counties. That’s the mission of the brand-new Family Justice Center in Georgetown that opened Friday.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with a man stabbed to death on Titian Avenue.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
A missing Florida girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe Thursday in Alabama.More >>
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.More >>
