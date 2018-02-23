Two arrested, over 200 marijuana plants seized during search in Georgetown County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested after Georgetown County authorities reportedly uncovered a marijuana grow operation that included over 200 marijuana plants.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old David Thompkins has been charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, manufacturing marijuana and receiving stolen goods.

Ariel Cook, 27, was charged with manufacturing marijuana and unlawful conduct toward a child. Both are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center and awaiting bond.

According to the release, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit attempted to arrest Thompkins in January, but he escaped in his vehicle.

Arrest warrants were obtained, and agents, along with GCSO deputies, responded to his home on Highmarket Street on Thursday, the release stated.

While at the home, authorities saw many things that led them to believe drug activity was taking place and a search warrant was obtained.

Thompson and Cook, who had a 2-year-old child with her, were taken into custody and the house was searched. Authorities allegedly found a marijuana grow operation in the home, an outbuilding, a trailer in the yard and the woods behind the home.

“Over 200 marijuana plants, in various stages of maturity, were found along with approximately two-and-a-half pounds of marijuana being prepared for sale,” the release stated.

Agents also found that Thompkins had installed a video surveillance system around the home and had a combat shotgun, with a laser sight, positioned for easy access, according to the press release.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.