Florence County civilian employee charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County authorities arrested one of its civilian employees Friday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a work release inmate.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, 33-year-old Jennifer Renee Allen was charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state she remains in jail Friday afternoon under no bond.

Allen, a fiscal technician with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, was fired following the arrest, according to information from the FCSO.

