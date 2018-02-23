Two-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Lake City, according to police

At least two of four Whiteville men charged in a violent bank heist and cross-county car chase independently confessed to a federal agent their involvement in the crime and named the other suspects as their accomplices, previously sealed federal documents reveal.More >>
At least two of four Whiteville men charged in a violent bank heist and cross-county car chase independently confessed to a federal agent their involvement in the crime and named the other suspects as their accomplices, previously sealed federal documents reveal.More >>
Reducing the injuries and deaths resulting from domestic violence in Horry and Georgetown counties. That’s the mission of the brand-new Family Justice Center in Georgetown that opened Friday.More >>
Reducing the injuries and deaths resulting from domestic violence in Horry and Georgetown counties. That’s the mission of the brand-new Family Justice Center in Georgetown that opened Friday.More >>
More than 100 dogs were handed over to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office following an investigation this week into a puppy mill, according to DCSO Lt. Robert Kilgo.More >>
More than 100 dogs were handed over to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office following an investigation this week into a puppy mill, according to DCSO Lt. Robert Kilgo.More >>
A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School resulted in an arrest, according to Horry County spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School resulted in an arrest, according to Horry County spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Gun Show is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Horry County Democratic Party is planning to hold a vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida outside the event.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Gun Show is scheduled to take place this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and the Horry County Democratic Party is planning to hold a vigil for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida outside the event.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to...More >>
Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>