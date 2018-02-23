Two-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Lake City, according to police

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, the child, 2, died at McLeod Hospital in Florence after being taken there by EMS.

The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Augustine Street, in the housing authority subdivision, the release stated.

According to Coker, the investigation is ongoing and police are being assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT team.

