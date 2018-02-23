Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs Friday

Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation.

The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways. The move began at about 8 a.m. Friday, and the road will be closed for a few hours while the move is taking place.

The Pawleys Island Chapel holds weddings during the off-season, and in June, July and August, their Sunday service attracts 200 to 250 people.

Reporter Ian Klein went live on Facebook as crews were moving the church:

