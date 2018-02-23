Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs

Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Monday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation.

The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 70 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.

The move began at about 8 a.m. Friday, but after some mechanical issues the move will take place on Monday.

The Pawleys Island Chapel holds weddings during the off-season, and in June, July and August, their Sunday service attracts 200 to 250 people.

Reporter Ian Klein went live on Facebook as crews were moving the church:

The Pawleys Island Chapel has been the heart and soul of the community and residents all came out for the start of the chapel foundation repairs

Workers will be back out on Monday to try again with a stronger crane.

Chapel board member Jimmy McCants said they would much rather do this project right then rushed.

"Rather than stay here and break equipment, we would much rather do this right and they have the equipment to do it but they have to go get it and bring it here Monday morning. It’s a much bigger crane they brought today (Friday)," said McCants.

