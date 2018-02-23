Lumberton church accepting donations after two vans destroyed by vandals

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according to church official Darlene Jacobs.

The vandals cut through a padlock to gain access to the parking lot where the vans were parked. The suspects broke a window on each van and attempted to hotwire the trucks. Jacobs confirms the vans sustained significant damage and are a total loss.

The vans, which were donated about 10 years ago, are critical to the work performed by the church’s mission teams. The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the incident.

To donate, please call the church directly at 910-738-5204 and ask for Darlene Jacobs or Greg Maynor.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.