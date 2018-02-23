Lumberton church accepting donations after two vans destroyed by vandals

Police are investigating after a small child was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker.More >>
The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.More >>
A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according Executive Director Darlene Jacobs.More >>
Contractors are moving the historic Pawleys Island House of Worship Tuesday for repairs, according to an online posting from the Pawleys Island Police Department.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Teachers respond to President Trump with #ArmMeWith hashtag.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
NYU President Andrew Hamilton said the menu was inexcusably insensitive and Aramark fired a number of employees.More >>
