Contractors moving historic Pawleys Island chapel for repairs

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Contractors are moving the historic Pawleys Island House of Worship Tuesday for repairs, according to an online posting from the Pawleys Island Police Department.

According to the Pawleys Island Realty Company, the chapel was originally built in Georgetown before it was dismantled and rebuilt in Pawleys Island in 1946. Extensive renovations to the chapel, which seats about 150 people, were made in 2005.

For more information on the chapel, call Pawleys Island Realty at 843-237-2000.

