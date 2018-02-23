Contractors moving historic Pawleys Island chapel for repairs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Contractors moving historic Pawleys Island chapel for repairs

Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company
Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company
Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company Source: Pawleys Island Realty Company

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Contractors are moving the historic Pawleys Island House of Worship Tuesday for repairs, according to an online posting from the Pawleys Island Police Department.    

According to the Pawleys Island Realty Company, the chapel was originally built in Georgetown before it was dismantled and rebuilt in Pawleys Island in 1946. Extensive renovations to the chapel, which seats about 150 people, were made in 2005.

For more information on the chapel, call Pawleys Island Realty at 843-237-2000.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs Friday

    Pawleys Island church being moved for repairs Friday

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-23 18:10:43 GMT
    Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)
    Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)Crews get ready to move the church across the street. (Source: Pawleys Island Police on Twitter)

    The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.

    More >>

    The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.

    More >>

  • Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

    Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-02-23 17:45:18 GMT
    Source: Horry County SchoolsSource: Horry County Schools

    A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

    More >>

    A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

    More >>

  • Lumberton church accepting donations after two vans destroyed by vandals

    Lumberton church accepting donations after two vans destroyed by vandals

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:36 PM EST2018-02-23 17:36:39 GMT
    Source: Robeson County Church and Community CenterSource: Robeson County Church and Community Center
    Source: Robeson County Church and Community CenterSource: Robeson County Church and Community Center

    Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according Executive Director Darlene Jacobs. 

    More >>

    Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according Executive Director Darlene Jacobs. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-23 04:47:48 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 1:09 PM EST2018-02-23 18:09:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly