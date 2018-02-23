Student, 17, arrested after investigation into comment made at NMB High

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School resulted in an arrest, according to Horry County spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Dotson confirmed that 17-year-old Timothy Isaiah Perez, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged in connection with the investigation.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Perez was booked shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing schools.

The nature of the comment is not known at this time and there was no threat to the school. According to an online posting from North Myrtle Beach High School, the situation had been resolved.

