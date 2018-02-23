Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.More >>
The Pawleys Island Chapel is being carefully moved across the street Friday so that repairs can be made on the building’s foundation. The church, which has been in the Pawleys Island community for about 50 years, is being lifted and moved across Myrtle Avenue between the North and South Causeways.More >>
A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.More >>
Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according Executive Director Darlene Jacobs.More >>
Donations are being sought by the Robeson County Church and Community Center after two church vans were destroyed by vandals Wednesday evening, according Executive Director Darlene Jacobs.More >>
Contractors are moving the historic Pawleys Island House of Worship Tuesday for repairs, according to an online posting from the Pawleys Island Police Department.More >>
Contractors are moving the historic Pawleys Island House of Worship Tuesday for repairs, according to an online posting from the Pawleys Island Police Department.More >>
BB&T is continuing to fix service outages. The company said in a tweet on Friday that it will work with customers if any fees were incurred due to the issue.More >>
BB&T is continuing to fix service outages. The company said in a tweet on Friday that it will work with customers if any fees were incurred due to the issue.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.More >>