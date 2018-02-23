Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

The nature of the comment is not known at this time. There is no threat to the school. According to an online posting from NMB High School, the situation has been resolved.

