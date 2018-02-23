West Florence High School principal resigns position; replacement announced

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The principal of West Florence High School has resigned her position, and a replacement has been announced.

According to a press release from Florence School District One, Pam Quick resigned her position as principal this past Friday, Feb. 23.

It was not immediately clear what led to Quick's resignation. WMBF News has reached out to the district spokesperson for more information.

According to the district press release, Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will serve as acting principal at West Florence High for the remainder of this school year. He was named the director of secondary education for Florence School District One in 2015.

Quick had been on administrative leave with pay since Feb. 14, according to a district official.

She was one of two West Florence High employees to be placed on administrative leave this month, confirmed Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, was also placed on paid administrative leave this month.

Little-McDaniel previously would not elaborate on the reasons for the leaves, stating that she is unable to comment on personnel matters by law.

