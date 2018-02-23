West Florence High School principal on paid leave - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

West Florence High School principal on paid leave

Pam Quick. (Source: FSD1) Pam Quick. (Source: FSD1)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The principal of West Florence High School has been on administrative leave with pay since Feb. 14, according to a district official.

Principal Pam Quick is one of two West Florence High employees to be placed on administrative leave this month, confirmed Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, was also placed on paid administrative leave this month.

Little-McDaniel would not elaborate on the reasons for the leaves, stating that she is unable to comment on personnel matters by law.

An email forwarded to a West Florence High School parent from the district's interim superintendent Dr. Dan Strickland states that Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, the Florence One Director of Secondary Education, has been assigned to be primarily responsible for operations at the school. 

"Dr. Wymbs will work with the current administration, faculty, support staff and parents," the email states. "Dr. Wymbs will be present at the school most of each school day until further notice."

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

    Police investigating comment made by student at NMB High

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-02-23 16:26:02 GMT
    Source: Horry County SchoolsSource: Horry County Schools
    Source: Horry County SchoolsSource: Horry County Schools

    A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

    More >>

    A comment made by a student at North Myrtle Beach High School is being investigated by Horry County police, according to spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police chief requesting nearly $100k for officer pay increases

    Surfside Beach police chief requesting nearly $100k for officer pay increases

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-02-23 16:02:24 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Surfside Beach Police Chief is requesting nearly $100,000 for pay increases for his officers and supervisors to remain competitive with other area agencies.

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Chief is requesting nearly $100,000 for pay increases for his officers and supervisors to remain competitive with other area agencies.

    More >>

  • MBREDC launches new website, plans for rest of 2018

    MBREDC launches new website, plans for rest of 2018

    Friday, February 23 2018 9:28 AM EST2018-02-23 14:28:04 GMT
    With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for (Source: Marissa Tansino).With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for (Source: Marissa Tansino).
    With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for (Source: Marissa Tansino).With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation is working on  completing a marketing campaign and that includes promoting their new website. Vice President of MBREDC Sandy Davis said the website is used as a recruitment tool. With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation is working on  completing a marketing campaign and that includes promoting their new website. Vice President of MBREDC Sandy Davis said the website is used as a recruitment tool. With the new website, MBREDC will be able to more efficiently contact companies who may be taking a look at their website, as well as provide more information the companies may be looking for.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Police: father killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 5:09 AM EST2018-02-23 10:09:31 GMT
    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

    Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.

    More >>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 11:08 AM EST2018-02-23 16:08:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-23 04:47:48 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>

    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly