West Florence High School principal on paid leave

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The principal of West Florence High School has been on administrative leave with pay since Feb. 14, according to a district official.

Principal Pam Quick is one of two West Florence High employees to be placed on administrative leave this month, confirmed Florence School District One Director Pam Little-McDaniel. Kevin Jones, the softball coach for the school, was also placed on paid administrative leave this month.

Little-McDaniel would not elaborate on the reasons for the leaves, stating that she is unable to comment on personnel matters by law.

An email forwarded to a West Florence High School parent from the district's interim superintendent Dr. Dan Strickland states that Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, the Florence One Director of Secondary Education, has been assigned to be primarily responsible for operations at the school.

"Dr. Wymbs will work with the current administration, faculty, support staff and parents," the email states. "Dr. Wymbs will be present at the school most of each school day until further notice."

